Alcorn State faces Alabama A&M after Williams’ 24-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-7, 1-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits Alabama A&M after Davian Williams scored 24 points in Alcorn State’s 89-86 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 on their home court. Alabama A&M gives up 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Braves are 0-1 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is sixth in the SWAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tycen McDaniels averaging 1.6.

Alabama A&M scores 69.2 points per game, 21.9 fewer points than the 91.1 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 65.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71.1 Alabama A&M gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Braves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: P.J. Eason is averaging 8.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Koron Davis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shane Lancaster is averaging 12.2 points for the Braves. Williams is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Braves: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

