Albany visits Rubino and Bryant

Albany Great Danes (11-4, 1-1 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (13-3, 3-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on Albany after Mimi Rubino scored 21 points in Bryant’s 80-38 win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 on their home court. Bryant ranks fourth in the America East with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 3.3.

The Great Danes have gone 1-1 against America East opponents. Albany ranks ninth in the America East with 27.9 rebounds per game led by Martina Borrellas averaging 6.7.

Bryant makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Albany has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Albany averages 8.9 more points per game (61.3) than Bryant allows (52.4).

The Bulldogs and Great Danes meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Scott is averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games.

Delanie Hill is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Great Danes. Amaya Stewart is averaging 11.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points per game.

Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 61.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

