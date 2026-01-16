Albany visits Hanson and Vermont

Albany Great Danes (11-6, 1-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (14-5, 3-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Albany Great Danes (11-6, 1-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (14-5, 3-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays Albany after Keira Hanson scored 20 points in Vermont’s 64-53 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

The Catamounts have gone 6-0 in home games. Vermont ranks fourth in the America East with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Priede averaging 5.7.

The Great Danes are 1-3 in America East play. Albany ranks ninth in the America East with 27.7 rebounds per game led by Martina Borrellas averaging 6.6.

Vermont makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Albany has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Albany averages 6.0 more points per game (60.9) than Vermont allows (54.9).

The Catamounts and Great Danes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priede is averaging 16.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Catamounts. Hanson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Delanie Hill is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Great Danes. Borrellas is averaging 9.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 66.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 57.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

