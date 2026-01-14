Albany visits Binghamton after Bennett’s 26-point showing

Albany Great Danes (11-5, 1-2 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-5, 3-0 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m.…

Albany Great Danes (11-5, 1-2 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-5, 3-0 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton takes on Albany after Kendall Bennett scored 26 points in Binghamton’s 80-52 win against the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Bearcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Binghamton is seventh in the America East in team defense, allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Great Danes are 1-2 against America East opponents. Albany is ninth in the America East with 27.8 rebounds per game led by Martina Borrellas averaging 6.5.

Binghamton scores 70.6 points, 16.7 more per game than the 53.9 Albany allows. Albany averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.8 per game Binghamton gives up.

The Bearcats and Great Danes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Pucci averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Bennett is averaging 14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Delanie Hill is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 15.1 points and 1.6 steals. Amaya Stewart is shooting 44.4% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 61.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

