Albany takes on New Hampshire following Stewart’s 20-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-13, 0-6 America East) at Albany Great Danes (11-8, 1-5 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts New Hampshire after Amaya Stewart scored 20 points in Albany’s 65-60 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Great Danes are 7-2 on their home court. Albany is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 0-6 in conference matchups. New Hampshire ranks ninth in the America East with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Eva DeChent averaging 1.3.

Albany averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Albany gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Hill is averaging 14.6 points for the Great Danes. Martina Borrellas is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

DeChent is averaging 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 55.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 53.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

