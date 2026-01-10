Albany takes down Bryant 71-46

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amir Lindsey’s 21 points helped Albany defeat Bryant 71-46 on Saturday. Lindsey shot 9 for 16,…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amir Lindsey’s 21 points helped Albany defeat Bryant 71-46 on Saturday.

Lindsey shot 9 for 16, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Great Danes (5-12, 1-1 America East Conference). Okechukwu Okeke added 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Zach Matulu had 13 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

The Bulldogs (5-12, 1-2) were led by Timofei Rudovskii, who recorded 20 points. Jakai Robinson and Aaron Davis also put up nine points apiece.

