Albany (NY) takes on NJIT after Rose’s 20-point performance

NJIT Highlanders (9-12, 4-2 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-14, 3-3 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on NJIT after Miles Rose scored 20 points in Albany (NY)’s 80-72 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Great Danes have gone 5-1 in home games. Albany (NY) is 6-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders are 4-2 in America East play. NJIT ranks sixth in the America East shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Albany (NY) makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). NJIT averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Albany (NY) gives up.

The Great Danes and Highlanders face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir Lindsey is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Great Danes. Zach Matulu is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Robinson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. David Bolden is averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

