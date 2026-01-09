Albany (NY) hosts Bryant following Davis’ 21-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (5-11, 1-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-12, 0-1 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 2…

Bryant Bulldogs (5-11, 1-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-12, 0-1 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Albany (NY) after Aaron Davis scored 21 points in Bryant’s 77-63 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Great Danes have gone 2-1 in home games. Albany (NY) has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 against America East opponents. Bryant averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Albany (NY) makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Bryant averages 64.0 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 78.3 Albany (NY) allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir Lindsey is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Great Danes. Jaden Kempson is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Ashley Sims II is averaging 7.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Davis is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.