Albany faces UMass Lowell following Hill’s 33-point game

UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-8, 0-1 America East) at Albany Great Danes (10-4, 0-1 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts UMass Lowell after Delanie Hill scored 33 points in Albany’s 72-56 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Great Danes have gone 6-1 at home. Albany is seventh in the America East with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Amaya Stewart averaging 1.9.

The River Hawks have gone 0-1 against America East opponents. UMass Lowell ranks eighth in the America East shooting 29.7% from 3-point range.

Albany makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than UMass Lowell has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). UMass Lowell has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Albany have averaged.

The Great Danes and River Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Great Danes. Stewart is averaging 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games.

Sabrina Larsson is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 8.9 points. Jaini Edmonds is averaging 13.7 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 61.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

