Alabama’s smothering defense leads the way in 64-51 win over No. 6 Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jessica Timmons scored a 24 points, Diana Collins added 16 and Alabama beat No. 6 Kentucky 64-51 on Thursday night.

The Crimson Tide (16-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) earned their highest-ranked regular-season win in coach Kristy Curry’s tenure (2013-Present) and the highest-ranked win overall since 1997.

The Wildcats (15-2, 2-1) opened the game on an 11-2 run, but were outscored 34-18 for the remainder of the first half. Kentucky entered Thursday night averaging nine turnovers per game but turned it over 10 times in the first half alone, and 20 for the game. Alabama capitalized, turning those into 21 points.

Tonie Morgan led Kentucky with 14 points and Asia Boone added 12.

Kentucky played without starting forward Teonni Key, who injured her arm in the team’s last game against Missouri. Without one of its leading rebounders and shot blockers, the Wildcats, who’s season rebound margin is plus-11.4, lost the rebounding battle 40-38 and were outscored in the paint by a 26-12 margin.

For Alabama, starting forward Essence Cody left the game with a few seconds remaining in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

In a matchup of the top two defensive teams in the SEC, Alabama’s defense shined holding Kentucky 29 points below its season average. The biggest impact was on Kentucky’s leading scorers Clara Strack and Morgan. The duo averages 31 points per game combined, and 38 so far in SEC play, but were limited to just 18 combined points. Strack shot 1 for 13 and had four points. Kentucky shot just 31% from the field in the contest.

Kentucky hosts No. 5 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Alabama travels to Missouri on Monday.

