Alabama State visits UAPB following Simpsom’s 25-point showing

Alabama State Hornets (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6:30 p.m.…

Alabama State Hornets (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-10, 1-0 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits UAPB after Micah Simpsom scored 25 points in Alabama State’s 89-69 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Golden Lions are 3-0 on their home court. UAPB is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 1-0 in SWAC play. Alabama State is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UAPB’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 75.4 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 90.0 UAPB gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Scott is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Trevon Payton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asjon Anderson is scoring 17.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hornets. Simpsom is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 85.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.