Alabama State plays Florida A&M in conference matchup

Florida A&M Rattlers (5-13, 4-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (7-11, 4-3 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shaniyah McCarthy and Florida A&M visit Clearia Peterson and Alabama State on Thursday.

The Lady Hornets are 3-3 in home games. Alabama State gives up 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.8 points per game.

The Rattlers are 4-3 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is seventh in the SWAC scoring 57.5 points per game and is shooting 35.2%.

Alabama State scores 57.6 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 72.5 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Alabama State allows.

The Lady Hornets and Rattlers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamya Reid is averaging 8.4 points for the Lady Hornets. Peterson is averaging 9.9 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 59.0% over the last 10 games.

Aina Subirats averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 4.0 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Tahnyjia Purifoy is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Hornets: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

