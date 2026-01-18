Alabama State Lady Hornets take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-9, 3-1 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Lady Hornets (5-10, 2-2 SWAC) Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 3 p.m. EST…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-9, 3-1 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Lady Hornets (5-10, 2-2 SWAC)

Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M and Alabama State meet at Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama.

The Lady Hornets are 2-2 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State ranks second in the SWAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Charlese McClendon averaging 4.5.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in SWAC games. Alabama A&M is the top team in the SWAC giving up just 61.7 points per game while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Alabama State averages 55.9 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 61.7 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Alabama State gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clearia Peterson is averaging 6.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Lady Hornets. Shamya Reid is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

Maori Davenport is averaging 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kalia Walker is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Hornets: 4-6, averaging 54.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

