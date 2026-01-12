Alabama State hosts Alcorn State following Morris’ 21-point showing

Alcorn State Braves (2-12, 1-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (4-12, 1-2 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Alcorn State Braves (2-12, 1-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (4-12, 1-2 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -7.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State faces Alabama State after Jameel Morris scored 21 points in Alcorn State’s 64-62 victory against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets are 1-1 on their home court. Alabama State is 3-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Braves are 1-1 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

Alabama State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (46.9%).

The Hornets and Braves square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asjon Anderson is shooting 35.9% and averaging 18.1 points for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Shane Lancaster is averaging 11.4 points for the Braves. Tycen McDaniels is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points.

