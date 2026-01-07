Alabama State hosts Alcorn State following Henderson’s 21-point game

Alcorn State Braves (4-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (5-8, 2-0 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Alcorn State Braves (4-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (5-8, 2-0 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on Alabama State after Kiarra Henderson scored 21 points in Alcorn State’s 49-45 victory over the Jackson State Lady Tigers.

The Lady Hornets have gone 3-1 at home. Alabama State has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Braves are 1-0 against conference opponents. Alcorn State allows 66.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.7 points per game.

Alabama State is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (39.5%).

The Lady Hornets and Braves meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamya Reid is scoring 8.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lady Hornets. Charlese McClendon is averaging 7.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Henderson is averaging 8.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Braves. Nakia Cheatham is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Hornets: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 50.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

