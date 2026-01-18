Alabama State Hornets square off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-8, 2-2 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Hornets (5-12, 2-2 SWAC) Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-8, 2-2 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Hornets (5-12, 2-2 SWAC)

Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on Alabama A&M at Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama.

The Hornets are 2-2 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is the SWAC leader with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mario Andrews averaging 1.8.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in SWAC games. Alabama A&M is the best team in the SWAC giving up just 71.9 points per game while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Alabama State is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Alabama State allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asjon Anderson is shooting 36.5% and averaging 18.4 points for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kintavious Dozier is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Koron Davis is averaging 15.7 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.