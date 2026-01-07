Alabama A&M takes on Jackson State, seeks 4th straight home win

Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-11, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-9, 1-1 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-11, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-9, 1-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bulldogs take on Jackson State.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 on their home court. Alabama A&M allows 63.9 points and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Lady Tigers are 0-1 in conference games. Jackson State is fourth in the SWAC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Mikayla Brown averaging 8.3.

Alabama A&M is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (41.1%).

The Bulldogs and Lady Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakiyah Beal averages 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc. Kalia Walker is shooting 31.8% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Rhema Pegues is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, while averaging 11 points. Leianya Massenat is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 1-9, averaging 56.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

