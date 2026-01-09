Alabama A&M hosts Williams and Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-7, 1-1 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-7, 1-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits Alabama A&M after Davian Williams scored 24 points in Alcorn State’s 89-86 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1 in home games. Alabama A&M allows 71.1 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Braves have gone 0-1 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is sixth in the SWAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tycen McDaniels averaging 1.6.

Alabama A&M is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points lower than the 52.1% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is averaging 14.9 points for the Bulldogs. Koron Davis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shane Lancaster averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 58.8% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging nine points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Braves: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points.

