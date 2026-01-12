Alabama A&M hosts Jackson State following Ruffin’s 36-point showing

Jackson State Tigers (3-12, 2-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-8, 1-2 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Jackson State Tigers (3-12, 2-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-8, 1-2 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on Alabama A&M after Daeshun Ruffin scored 36 points in Jackson State’s 75-64 win against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 in home games. Alabama A&M gives up 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-0 in SWAC play. Jackson State averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Alabama A&M is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 48.5% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is averaging 14.6 points for the Bulldogs. Koron Davis is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dorian McMillian is averaging 10.3 points for the Tigers. Ruffin is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.