Alabama A&M hosts Jackson State following Ruffin’s 36-point game

Jackson State Tigers (3-12, 2-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-8, 1-2 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers (3-12, 2-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-8, 1-2 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on Alabama A&M after Daeshun Ruffin scored 36 points in Jackson State’s 75-64 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in home games. Alabama A&M gives up 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-0 in SWAC play. Jackson State is 1-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Alabama A&M scores 68.8 points per game, 19.9 fewer points than the 88.7 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

The Bulldogs and Tigers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is averaging 14.6 points for the Bulldogs. Koron Davis is averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jayme Mitchell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Ruffin is averaging 22.1 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.