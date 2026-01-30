Alabama A&M faces Florida A&M in conference matchup

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-10, 5-2 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-9, 4-3 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-10, 5-2 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-9, 4-3 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kintavious Dozier and Alabama A&M host Jaquan Sanders and Florida A&M in SWAC action Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 at home. Alabama A&M ranks ninth in the SWAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by P.J. Eason averaging 2.8.

The Rattlers have gone 5-2 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 28.4 rebounds per game led by Tyler Shirley averaging 4.9.

Alabama A&M is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Rattlers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dozier is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Koron Davis is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games.

Sanders is averaging 13 points and 3.3 assists for the Rattlers. Shirley is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

