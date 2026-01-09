Alabama A&M faces conference foe Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (5-8, 2-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-9, 2-1 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State Braves (5-8, 2-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-9, 2-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nakia Cheatham and Alcorn State visit Maori Davenport and Alabama A&M in SWAC action Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in home games. Alabama A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC with 19.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 4.0.

The Braves are 2-0 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is second in the SWAC giving up 64.5 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Alabama A&M is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has given up to its opponents (41.2%).

The Bulldogs and Braves square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davenport is scoring 10.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Kalia Walker is averaging 12.1 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Cheatham is averaging 13 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 51.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

