Alabama A&M Bulldogs play the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, aim for 5th straight win

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-9, 4-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-15, 0-6 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Bulldogs take on Prairie View A&M.

The Lady Panthers are 2-2 in home games. Prairie View A&M averages 18.8 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 3.2.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 61.2 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 77.6 Prairie View A&M allows to opponents.

The Lady Panthers and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is averaging 14.9 points for the Lady Panthers. CJ Wilson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Rakiyah Beal averages 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Kalia Walker is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Panthers: 0-10, averaging 52.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

