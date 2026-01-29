Akametu leads Iona against Fairfield after 23-point showing

Fairfield Stags (13-9, 5-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (14-8, 6-5 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (13-9, 5-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (14-8, 6-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on Fairfield after Kosy Akametu scored 23 points in Iona’s 66-57 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gaels have gone 9-1 in home games. Iona has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Stags are 5-6 against conference opponents. Fairfield ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Iona scores 73.7 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 72.5 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 76.1 points per game, 3.0 more than the 73.1 Iona allows.

The Gaels and Stags square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Anthony is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Gaels. Denver Anglin is averaging 12.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games.

Braden Sparks is averaging 17 points for the Stags. Brandon Benjamin is averaging 14 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Stags: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

