Air Force plays Wyoming after Perry’s 31-point game

Air Force Falcons (8-9, 2-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (4-12, 1-6 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on Wyoming after Milahnie Perry scored 31 points in Air Force’s 65-63 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Cowgirls have gone 4-3 at home. Wyoming averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Falcons are 2-5 against MWC opponents. Air Force has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wyoming is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Wyoming gives up.

The Cowgirls and Falcons meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malene Pedersen averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Henna Sandvik is shooting 44.4% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

Jayda McNabb is averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Falcons. Keelie O’Hollaren is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 2-8, averaging 52.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 60.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

