Air Force hosts New Mexico, aims to stop home slide

New Mexico Lobos (12-3, 3-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-12, 0-4 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force is looking to end its four-game home losing streak with a win against New Mexico.

The Falcons are 3-7 on their home court. Air Force allows 74.9 points and has been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

The Lobos are 3-1 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is ninth in the MWC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Buljan averaging 3.4.

Air Force makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). New Mexico averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Air Force gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Walker is averaging 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Falcons. Kam Sanders is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Jake Hall is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 13.5 points. Deyton Albury is averaging 12 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Lobos: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

