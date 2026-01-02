Air Force faces UNLV, seeks to stop 6-game skid

Air Force Falcons (3-10, 0-2 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (6-6, 1-0 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (3-10, 0-2 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (6-6, 1-0 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force looks to break its six-game losing streak with a win over UNLV.

The Rebels are 4-2 in home games. UNLV is fourth in the MWC scoring 81.8 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Falcons have gone 0-2 against MWC opponents. Air Force is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNLV is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rebels. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kam Sanders is averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Falcons. Caleb Walker is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

