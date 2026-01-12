Agubata leads Georgetown against St. John’s after 24-point showing

St. John’s Red Storm (14-4, 4-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-7, 2-5 Big East) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (14-4, 4-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-7, 2-5 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts St. John’s after Destiny Agubata scored 24 points in Georgetown’s 80-77 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Hoyas have gone 7-2 at home. Georgetown is the Big East leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cristen Carter averaging 2.5.

The Red Storm have gone 4-3 against Big East opponents. St. John’s is ninth in the Big East with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Brooke Moore averaging 5.9.

Georgetown scores 69.0 points, 8.7 more per game than the 60.3 St. John’s gives up. St. John’s has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Red Storm face off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Jewett averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Khia Miller is shooting 41.5% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Janeya Grant averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Moore is shooting 51.9% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 60.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

