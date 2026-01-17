Agee posts double-double as Texas A&M holds off Texas 74-70

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rashaun Agee posted a double-double, and Texas A&M beat Texas 74-70 on Saturday. Agee finished with…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rashaun Agee posted a double-double, and Texas A&M beat Texas 74-70 on Saturday.

Agee finished with 17 points on 6 of 14 shooting to go with 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season and seventh-straight game in double figures. Rylan Griffen added 17 points for the Aggies (14-4, 4-1 SEC). Ruben Dominguez had 10.

Jordan Pope scored 17 for the Longhorns (11-7, 2-3). Dailyn Swain also had 17 points and added six rebounds and two steals. Matas Vokietaitis had 14 points and nine rebounds. Tramon Mark scored 13 points.

The game went to halftime tied 29-29 after a 7-0 run from the Longhorns was answered with a 7-0 run from the Aggies.

The Aggies used an 11-3 run to open up a 10-point lead with 5:02 remaining, spurred by Griffen, who scored all 17 of his points in the second half. They allowed an 8-0 Longhorn run starting with 3:02 remaining before closing out the win.

The Aggies had a 20-6 advantage in bench points and turned an 8-6 turnover advantage into a 15-5 advantage in points off turnovers.

Up next

Texas A&M will host Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Texas hosts Kentucky on Wednesday.

