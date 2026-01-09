Adrian McIntyre’s 16 lead San Diego past Pepperdine 83-63

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adrian McIntyre had 16 points in San Diego’s 83-63 win over Pepperdine on Thursday. McIntyre went…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adrian McIntyre had 16 points in San Diego’s 83-63 win over Pepperdine on Thursday.

McIntyre went 6 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Toreros (7-10, 2-3 West Coast Conference). Ty-Laur Johnson scored 14 points and added 10 assists, five rebounds and four steals. Assane Diop had 10 points.

Styles Phipps led the Waves (5-13, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Luka Vudragovic added 12 points for Pepperdine. Aaron Clark also had six points and four assists.

San Diego took the lead for good with 14:08 left in the first half. The score was 39-31 at halftime, with McIntyre racking up nine points. San Diego pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 20 points. They outscored Pepperdine by 12 points in the final half, as Johnson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.