Adler and Boston University host Colgate

Colgate Raiders (5-13, 1-6 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (6-12, 2-5 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Colgate Raiders (5-13, 1-6 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (6-12, 2-5 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Colgate after Anete Adler scored 27 points in Boston University’s 66-55 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Terriers have gone 2-6 at home. Boston University has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raiders are 1-6 in Patriot play. Colgate is 0-4 in one-possession games.

Boston University’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 53.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 60.2 Boston University allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adler is shooting 50.3% and averaging 13.9 points for the Terriers. Ines Monteagudo Pardo is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ella Meabon is averaging 14.6 points for the Raiders. Madison Schiller is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Raiders: 1-9, averaging 48.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 32.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.