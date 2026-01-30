Adler and Boston University host Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (6-14, 2-7 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (7-13, 3-6 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Bucknell Bison (6-14, 2-7 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (7-13, 3-6 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces Bucknell after Anete Adler scored 23 points in Boston University’s 57-47 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Terriers are 3-6 in home games. Boston University is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Bison are 2-7 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell is ninth in the Patriot scoring 53.5 points per game and is shooting 39.1%.

Boston University makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Bucknell averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Boston University allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adler is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Terriers. Anastasiia Semenova is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tuana Coskun is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bison. Isabella Casey is averaging 9.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 54.6 points, 23.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

