Adkins, South Carolina Upstate Spartans to visit Blaine, Charleston Southern Buccaneers

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-10, 0-3 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-8, 2-2 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carmelo Adkins and South Carolina Upstate visit Brycen Blaine and Charleston Southern in Big South action.

The Buccaneers are 7-1 in home games. Charleston Southern averages 17.5 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Luke Williams with 4.8.

The Spartans are 0-3 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Charleston Southern averages 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 5.7 more made shots than the 6.8 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Charleston Southern allows.

The Buccaneers and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaine is scoring 17.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Adkins is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.1 points. Mason Bendinger is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 86.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

