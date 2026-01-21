Adebisi’s 22 lead The Citadel over Furman 77-75 in OT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sola Adebisi’s 22 points helped The Citadel defeat Furman 77-75 in overtime on Wednesday. Braxton Williams…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sola Adebisi’s 22 points helped The Citadel defeat Furman 77-75 in overtime on Wednesday.

Braxton Williams hit two free throws with 3 seconds left to break a tie and send the Bulldogs to victory.

Adebisi added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-14, 3-4 Southern Conference). Williams scored 18 points and added five assists. Christian Moore had 14 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

Charles Johnston led the Paladins (13-7, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Furman also got 15 points and nine assists from Alex Wilkins. Ben Vanderwal finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

