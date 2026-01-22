Adebisi leads Citadel against East Tennessee State after 22-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (6-14, 3-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-6, 6-1 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Citadel Bulldogs (6-14, 3-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-6, 6-1 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel faces East Tennessee State after Sola Adebisi scored 22 points in Citadel’s 77-75 overtime win against the Furman Paladins.

The Buccaneers are 10-1 in home games. East Tennessee State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 against conference opponents. Citadel allows 77.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.

East Tennessee State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Citadel allows. Citadel averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than East Tennessee State gives up.

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Taylor II is averaging 14.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Buccaneers. Blake Barkley is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Braxton Williams is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

