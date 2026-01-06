Adamski leads Lafayette against Boston University after 24-point game

Lafayette Leopards (5-8, 1-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (4-9, 0-2 Patriot) Boston; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette…

Lafayette Leopards (5-8, 1-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (4-9, 0-2 Patriot)

Boston; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays Boston University after Haylie Adamski scored 24 points in Lafayette’s 63-52 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Terriers have gone 2-4 at home. Boston University has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Leopards have gone 1-1 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

Boston University averages 56.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 63.8 Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Boston University allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anete Adler is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Terriers. Allison Schwertner is averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games.

Sauda Ntaconayigize is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 11 points. Teresa Kiewiet is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 56.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

