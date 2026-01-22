Adam Olsen scores 26, South Alabama defeats James Madison 90-83

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Adam Olsen’s 26 points helped South Alabama defeat James Madison 90-83 on Thursday. Olsen shot 8…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Adam Olsen’s 26 points helped South Alabama defeat James Madison 90-83 on Thursday.

Olsen shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Jaguars (14-6, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference). JJ Wheat added 17 points off the bench. Chaze Harris finished with 15 points.

Justin McBride finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds for the Dukes (9-11, 2-6). Cliff Davis added 13 points and six assists for James Madison. Preston Fowler had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.