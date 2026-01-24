Acuff Jr. scores a career-high 31 points to lead No. 20 Arkansas past LSU, 85-81

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Darius Acuff Jr. scored 24 of his career-high 31 points in the second half to lead…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Darius Acuff Jr. scored 24 of his career-high 31 points in the second half to lead No. 20 Arkansas to an 85-81 victory over LSU on Saturday.

Acuff shot 10 for 11 from the field in the final 20 minutes, making all three of his 3-pointers. Fellow freshman Meleek Thomas joined him in double figures for the Razorbacks (15-5, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) with 13 points and Billy Richmond III added 11.

Arkansas made nine consecutive shots starting midway through the second half and Acuff had a hand in all of them. He made six of the baskets, including three from 3-point range, and assisted on the other three.

LSU (13-7, 1-6) stayed in the game by getting inside. The Tigers scored 19 second-chance points and outscored the Razorbacks in the paint, 42-36. Arkansas only made 7 of 18 free throws to LSU’s 22-of-25 mark, as well.

Acuff missed two free throws with 31 seconds remaining and Arkansas ahead by three points, giving LSU a chance. But Dedan Thomas Jr. missed a jumper on the Tigers’ next possession.

Thomas scored 18 points to lead all five LSU starters in double figures. Pablo Tamba had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The game’s tip time was moved up 3 1/2 hours because of the major snowstorm that hit the middle of the country and moved northeast.

Arkansas travels to Oklahoma on Tuesday.

LSU hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday.

