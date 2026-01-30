Acuff and No. 15 Arkansas host Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (16-5, 6-2 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (16-5, 6-2 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -7.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Arkansas takes on Kentucky after Darius Acuff Jr. scored 21 points in Arkansas’ 83-79 victory against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Razorbacks are 12-0 in home games. Arkansas has a 14-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 5-3 in conference matchups. Kentucky is eighth in the SEC with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Malachi Moreno averaging 6.5.

Arkansas scores 89.3 points, 18.5 more per game than the 70.8 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 81.2 points per game, 4.0 more than the 77.2 Arkansas allows.

The Razorbacks and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuff is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Collin Chandler is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 8.8 points. Otega Oweh is shooting 43.4% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 88.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

