ACC moves up start time of NC State-Wake Forest game due to concerns over approaching winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has moved up the time of Saturday’s men’s college basketball game between instate foes N.C. State and Wake Forest due to an approaching winter storm.

The game will now start at noon in Winston-Salem, up from 3:45 p.m.

Wake Forest has originally designated the game as a chance to honor late basketball star Rodney Rogers, who died late last year. The school will move most of those plans to a March 7 home game against California, but it said it will go forward with giving away replica Rogers jerseys to the first 1,000 Wake Forest students arriving at the arena.

It marks the second straight weekend the ACC has tweaked the schedule due to concerns about winter weather and adverse driving conditions. Last weekend, the league moved three games up multiple hours, including No. 16 North Carolina’s trip to No. 17 Virginia in a matchup of AP Top 25 teams and No. 4 Duke’s home game against Wake Forest.

Additionally, the league also moved four women’s basketball games last weekend up one day to Saturday, along with changing the start time of a fifth game on Sunday.

