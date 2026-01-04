Absoi scores 16 as San Francisco downs Portland 73-68

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Venjamin Absoi had 16 points and nine rebounds, David Fuchs added 15 points and 10 rebounds,…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Venjamin Absoi had 16 points and nine rebounds, David Fuchs added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and San Francisco beat Portland 73-68 on Sunday.

Ryan Beasley had 14 points and shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Dons (11-6, 3-1 West Coast Conference).

Cameron Williams finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Pilots (7-10, 0-4). Joel Foxwell added 20 points and six assists for Portland. Jermaine Ballisager Webb also had 12 points. The Pilots extended their losing streak to six straight.

Beasley scored seven points in the first half and San Francisco went into the break trailing 34-27. San Francisco pulled off the victory after an 18-2 second-half run erased a 12-point deficit and gave the Dons a 47-43 lead with 10:49 remaining in the half. Fuchs scored 11 second-half points.

