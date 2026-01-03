Abreu leads Northeastern against Campbell after 22-point performance

Northeastern Huskies (5-8, 1-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-8, 1-1 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (5-8, 1-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-8, 1-1 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -3.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits Campbell after Xavier Abreu scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 85-74 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Fighting Camels have gone 5-0 at home. Campbell has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 1-1 in conference play. Northeastern is seventh in the CAA scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Campbell’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 75.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 78.8 Campbell gives up to opponents.

The Fighting Camels and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Smith averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Dovydas Butka is averaging 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Youri Fritz is scoring 12.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Huskies. Abreu is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

