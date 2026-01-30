Abilene Christian Wildcats take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on 4-game losing streak

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-15, 3-6 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-10, 2-5 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-15, 3-6 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-10, 2-5 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian comes into the matchup against Southern Utah as losers of four games in a row.

The Wildcats have gone 6-3 at home. Abilene Christian ranks seventh in the WAC in rebounding averaging 29.0 rebounds. Bradyn Hubbard paces the Wildcats with 5.0 boards.

The Thunderbirds are 3-6 in WAC play. Southern Utah ranks third in the WAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Elijah Duval averaging 3.5.

Abilene Christian’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 5.1 more points per game (77.1) than Abilene Christian gives up to opponents (72.0).

The Wildcats and Thunderbirds match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Wildcats. Rich Smith is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jaiden Feroah is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Thunderbirds. Dylan Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.