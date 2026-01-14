Abilene Christian visits Schmidt and Cal Baptist

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-5, 3-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (11-7, 5-0 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-5, 3-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (11-7, 5-0 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Abilene Christian after Grace Schmidt scored 23 points in Cal Baptist’s 82-77 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Lancers have gone 7-2 at home. Cal Baptist scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Cal Baptist averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 9.1 more points per game (74.9) than Cal Baptist gives up to opponents (65.8).

The Lancers and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipa Barros is averaging 8.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Lancers. Lauren Olsen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Breanna Davis is averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats. Payton Hull is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 13.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

