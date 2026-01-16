Abilene Christian faces Southern Utah after Woodson’s 23-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-6, 3-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-5, 4-1 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-6, 3-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-5, 4-1 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Southern Utah after Erin Woodson scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 70-58 win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Wildcats have gone 9-0 in home games. Abilene Christian leads the WAC averaging 74.6 points and is shooting 43.9%.

The Thunderbirds are 3-2 in WAC play. Southern Utah scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Abilene Christian makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Southern Utah has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Southern Utah averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Abilene Christian allows.

The Wildcats and Thunderbirds face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull is averaging 16.8 points and 2.7 steals for the Wildcats. Woodson is averaging 15 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Sierra Chambers is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Devyn Kiernan is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 12.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.