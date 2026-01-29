Live Radio
Abelman scores 20 in Northern Arizona’s 92-86 win against Eastern Washington

The Associated Press

January 29, 2026, 11:16 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Abelman’s 20 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Eastern Washington 92-86 on Thursday night.

Abelman shot 6 for 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lumberjacks (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky Conference). Karl Markus Poom added 16 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Chris Komin shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Isaiah Moses led the Eagles (5-16, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 30 points. Kiree Huie and Jojo Anderson each had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

