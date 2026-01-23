Abelman and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks host conference foe Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (11-9, 1-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-14, 0-7 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (11-9, 1-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-14, 0-7 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Northern Colorado in a matchup of Big Sky teams.

The Lumberjacks are 6-4 on their home court. Northern Arizona is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bears have gone 1-6 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the Big Sky, paced by Quinn Denker with 6.9.

Northern Arizona averages 72.3 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 77.9 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Abelman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Karl Markus Poom is shooting 51.4% and averaging 10.0 points over the past 10 games.

Denker is averaging 17.6 points and 6.9 assists for the Bears. Zack Bloch is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 26.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 79.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

