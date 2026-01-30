Abelman and Northern Arizona host Idaho

Idaho Vandals (12-9, 4-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (12-9, 4-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Idaho after Ryan Abelman scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 92-86 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Lumberjacks are 8-4 on their home court. Northern Arizona allows 76.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Vandals are 4-4 in Big Sky play. Idaho is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

Northern Arizona’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Idaho allows. Idaho averages 80.1 points per game, 3.9 more than the 76.2 Northern Arizona gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abelman is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lumberjacks. Karl Markus Poom is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson Rasmussen is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Vandals. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 17.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 25.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.