Abdurraqib leads New Mexico against Nevada after 25-point outing

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-9, 2-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (12-4, 4-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Nevada after Laila Abdurraqib scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 66-59 victory over the Colorado State Rams.

The Lobos are 7-1 on their home court. New Mexico leads the MWC with 71.9 points and is shooting 41.0%.

The Wolf Pack have gone 2-3 against MWC opponents. Nevada is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

New Mexico averages 71.9 points, 13.9 more per game than the 58.0 Nevada gives up. Nevada has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The Lobos and Wolf Pack meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is averaging 13.7 points for the Lobos. Cacia Antonio is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Ramos is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 6.4 points. Skylar Durley is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 55.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

