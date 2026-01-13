Abdul Momoh scores 21 off bench to help UIC defeat Northern Iowa 69-61

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Abdul Momoh came off the bench to score 21 and lead UIC over Northern Iowa…

Momoh shot 9 of 9 from the field and 3 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Flames (8-10, 3-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Mekhi Lowery added 14 points and six rebounds. Elijah Crawford totaled 14 points and nine assists.

The Panthers (12-6, 4-3) were led by Trey Campbell with 21 points. Ben Schwieger added 17 points and nine rebounds. Will Hornseth pitched in with nine points and six rebounds.

UIC used an 8-0 second-half run to erase a seven-point deficit and take the lead at 39-38 with 15:57 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Lowery scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

